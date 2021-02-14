Ink One Day Volume Reaches $101,663.00 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 20.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Ink token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ink has traded up 90.9% against the dollar. Ink has a total market capitalization of $652,099.44 and $101,663.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00056659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.26 or 0.00272862 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00086357 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00092014 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00097647 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.63 or 0.00185560 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,028.61 or 0.90149950 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

