Innova (INN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $86,825.56

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 68.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last seven days, Innova has traded 68.8% lower against the US dollar. Innova has a market cap of $86,825.56 and approximately $889.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innova coin can now be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00010839 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000078 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000412 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

Innova can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

