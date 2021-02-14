Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.78.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

In related news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,426,447.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 254,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,723,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,996 shares of company stock valued at $2,941,859. Corporate insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inovalon by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,388,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,084,000 after purchasing an additional 313,443 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Inovalon by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,842,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,820,000 after acquiring an additional 905,803 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in Inovalon by 27.1% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,061,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,522,000 after acquiring an additional 439,550 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Inovalon by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,638,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after acquiring an additional 175,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its position in Inovalon by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 650,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 115,750 shares in the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INOV traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $28.02. The stock had a trading volume of 338,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,644. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.09. Inovalon has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $28.75.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inovalon will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

