Insight Chain (INB) Price Up 18.7% This Week

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last seven days, Insight Chain has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar. One Insight Chain token can currently be bought for about $1.90 or 0.00004064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insight Chain has a total market cap of $665.00 million and $3.89 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Insight Chain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00081603 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002451 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00010513 BTC.

Insight Chain Profile

Insight Chain (INB) is a token. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 tokens. Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insight Chain’s official website is www.insightchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “INB blockchain is a commercial basic public blockchain, aiming at establishing the world's first data ecosystem public blockchain with infinite scalability by realizing a secure and efficient blockchain system, as well as business data structural storage onto blockchain and transaction, and truly supporting high currency internet applications operation on the blockchain. INB blockchain introduces a brand new consensus algorithm: VDPoS (Validated DPoS) Consensus, and the algorithm is an organic combination of DPoS + BFT + Validation Nodes, introducing validation nodes on the basis of DPoS consensus, choosing validation nodes based on VRF random selection mechanism, and validation nodes use BFT consensus to realize twice validation of blocks. “

Insight Chain Token Trading

Insight Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insight Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insight Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insight Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.