Insight Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $64,581.00 (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Insight Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded 45% higher against the US dollar. Insight Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $64,581.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00069747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $481.60 or 0.00985165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006793 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00051849 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.25 or 0.05251552 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00025198 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00018044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Insight Protocol Profile

Insight Protocol (CRYPTO:INX) is a token. Its launch date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 tokens. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en . The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

