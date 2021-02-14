Insights Network Market Capitalization Reaches $3.58 Million (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 14th. Insights Network has a total market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $10,100.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Insights Network has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Insights Network token can currently be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00068783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $479.45 or 0.00979982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006940 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00051551 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,561.32 or 0.05235309 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00025191 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00018073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 283,679,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars.

