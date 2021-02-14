Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) vs. China Networks International (OTCMKTS:CNWHF) Head to Head Review

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) and China Networks International (OTCMKTS:CNWHF) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Insignia Systems alerts:

This table compares Insignia Systems and China Networks International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insignia Systems $21.95 million 0.68 -$5.02 million N/A N/A China Networks International N/A N/A -$50,000.00 N/A N/A

China Networks International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Insignia Systems.

Volatility & Risk

Insignia Systems has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Networks International has a beta of -12.49, indicating that its stock price is 1,349% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.7% of Insignia Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Insignia Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of China Networks International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Insignia Systems and China Networks International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insignia Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A China Networks International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Insignia Systems and China Networks International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insignia Systems -31.19% -38.15% -25.11% China Networks International N/A N/A N/A

About Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems, Inc. provides in-store and digital advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages. The company offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions; digital solutions, such as mobile programmatic advertising services; and custom print solutions that offer small- and large-format print solutions, labels, and cardstock. Insignia Systems, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About China Networks International

China Networks International Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it provided broadcast television advertising services in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Insignia Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insignia Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.