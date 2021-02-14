Insula (ISLA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $110,796.00

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. In the last seven days, Insula has traded up 377.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Insula token can currently be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insula has a market cap of $515,477.43 and $110,796.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00081563 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002482 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Insula Profile

Insula is a token. Insula’s total supply is 1,049,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 666,724 tokens. The official website for Insula is www.insulainvestments.com

Buying and Selling Insula

Insula can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insula should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insula using one of the exchanges listed above.

