Insula Market Capitalization Achieves $587,865.40 (ISLA)

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded up 56.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. Insula has a total market capitalization of $587,865.40 and $114,094.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Insula has traded 435.1% higher against the US dollar. One Insula token can currently be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00085745 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002442 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Insula Token Profile

Insula (ISLA) is a token. Insula’s total supply is 1,049,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 666,724 tokens. The official website for Insula is www.insulainvestments.com

Buying and Selling Insula

Insula can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges:

