Insureum Trading 25.8% Higher This Week (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last week, Insureum has traded 25.8% higher against the dollar. Insureum has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $371,858.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insureum token can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Insureum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00067887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $474.45 or 0.00975443 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006906 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00050921 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,521.45 or 0.05183934 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00025373 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00018185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Insureum Token Profile

Insureum is a token. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insureum is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Token Trading

Insureum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insureum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insureum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.