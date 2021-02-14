Intact Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 83.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,901 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 235,606 shares of company stock valued at $21,542,633 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $93.77 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.52. The firm has a market cap of $113.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

