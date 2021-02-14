Intact Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,887 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,718,812,000 after purchasing an additional 195,592 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,229.0% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 185,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,917,000 after purchasing an additional 177,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,694,000 after purchasing an additional 125,623 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,033.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,095.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,843.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,670.72. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $2,115.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

