Intact Investment Management Inc. Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 88.3% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,843,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,088 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,049,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,735,000 after acquiring an additional 859,517 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 55.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,731,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,431,000 after acquiring an additional 620,416 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,939,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,380,000 after acquiring an additional 471,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $44,148,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.12.

Shares of COF stock opened at $117.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.77. The company has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.88, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $118.73.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 3.31%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $186,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,247 shares in the company, valued at $8,668,465. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,097,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,213 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,040. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

