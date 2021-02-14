Intact Investment Management Inc. Purchases 600 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

WLTW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.31.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $227.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.99. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $232.34.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.