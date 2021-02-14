Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $2,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,360 shares in the company, valued at $31,140,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock worth $2,222,913,033. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $109.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.48 and its 200-day moving average is $105.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $123.78. The firm has a market cap of $73.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

