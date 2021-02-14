Intact Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 120.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock opened at $88.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The company has a market capitalization of $98.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.36.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MU has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.97.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $651,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at $11,103,284.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,950,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,593,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,563,750 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

