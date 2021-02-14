Intact Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in ServiceNow by 351.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,765,000 after acquiring an additional 627,663 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in ServiceNow by 859.6% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 359,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $174,505,000 after purchasing an additional 322,309 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in ServiceNow by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $909,944,000 after purchasing an additional 278,285 shares during the period. Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,555,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in ServiceNow by 1,361.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,950,000 after purchasing an additional 126,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $591.29 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.93 and a 12-month high of $598.37. The company has a market cap of $115.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.50, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $544.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.89.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $836,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at $17,770,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total value of $72,140.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,988.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,499,111. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOW. TheStreet cut ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus upped their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ServiceNow from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.86.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.