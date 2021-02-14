Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,789 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 28,352 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Intel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Intel by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $61.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $251.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

