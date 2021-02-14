Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,646 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Northland Securities cut Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $61.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $251.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $67.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.