InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) (LON:IHG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) (LON:IHG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,038.18 ($52.76).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IHG shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) stock traded down GBX 30 ($0.39) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 4,895 ($63.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,026. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 2,161 ($28.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,147 ($67.25). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,773.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,417.66. The company has a market capitalization of £8.94 billion and a PE ratio of -68.18.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

