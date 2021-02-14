International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 220.87 ($2.89).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a report on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 146 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 146 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

LON:IAG opened at GBX 149.45 ($1.95) on Friday. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a 52 week low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 645.20 ($8.43). The company has a market capitalization of £7.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 154.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 150.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

