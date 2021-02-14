International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,695 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 1.43% of International Seaways worth $6,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 63.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in International Seaways in the third quarter worth about $253,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Seaways alerts:

INSW opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average is $16.63. The stock has a market cap of $563.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.30. International Seaways, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $29.30.

INSW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on International Seaways from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of International Seaways from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.