International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) vs. Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Head-To-Head Review

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

International Seaways has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Norwegian Cruise Line has a beta of 2.87, meaning that its share price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500.

77.1% of International Seaways shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of International Seaways shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for International Seaways and Norwegian Cruise Line, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Seaways 1 2 3 0 2.33 Norwegian Cruise Line 1 10 7 0 2.33

International Seaways presently has a consensus target price of $24.80, indicating a potential upside of 23.08%. Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus target price of $22.31, indicating a potential downside of 5.21%. Given International Seaways’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe International Seaways is more favorable than Norwegian Cruise Line.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Seaways and Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Seaways $366.18 million 1.54 -$830,000.00 $0.61 33.03 Norwegian Cruise Line $6.46 billion 1.00 $930.23 million $5.09 4.62

Norwegian Cruise Line has higher revenue and earnings than International Seaways. Norwegian Cruise Line is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Seaways, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares International Seaways and Norwegian Cruise Line’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Seaways 26.02% 16.95% 10.25% Norwegian Cruise Line -114.59% -28.18% -8.00%

Summary

International Seaways beats Norwegian Cruise Line on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc. owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities. The company was formerly known as OSG International, Inc. and changed its name to International Seaways, Inc. in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye. As of February 20, 2020, the company had 28 ships with approximately 59,150 berths. It distributes its products through retail/travel advisor, international travel advisor, and onboard cruise sales channels, as well as meetings, incentives, and charters. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

