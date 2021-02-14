Internet of People Price Tops $0.0260 on Major Exchanges (IOP)

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Internet of People coin can now be purchased for $0.0260 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Internet of People has traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar. Internet of People has a total market cap of $350,116.98 and approximately $74.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Internet of People alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000038 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00029558 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Internet of People Profile

IOP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. Internet of People’s official website is iop.global . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet of People Coin Trading

Internet of People can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet of People should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet of People using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet of People Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet of People and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.