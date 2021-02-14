Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,192,400 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the January 14th total of 6,066,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,414.2 days.
OTCMKTS:IITSF traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,077. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $2.81.
About Intesa Sanpaolo
Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders
Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.