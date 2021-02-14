Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,192,400 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the January 14th total of 6,066,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,414.2 days.

OTCMKTS:IITSF traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,077. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $2.81.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

