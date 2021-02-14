Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Short Interest Up 76.0% in January

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 206,800 shares, an increase of 76.0% from the January 14th total of 117,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $16.91.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

