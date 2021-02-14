inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Short Interest Update

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 71.2% from the January 14th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

INTT stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10. inTEST has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.23 million, a PE ratio of 400.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews bought 8,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $42,673.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 51,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,356.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in inTEST by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 14,816 shares during the period. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in inTEST during the 4th quarter worth $2,597,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in inTEST by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 65,278 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in inTEST during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation supplies precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

