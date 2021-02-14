Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Short Interest Update

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 506,400 shares, a growth of 66.1% from the January 14th total of 304,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on Intrusion from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Intrusion stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $402.67 million, a P/E ratio of -136.17 and a beta of 1.25. Intrusion has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $28.25.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 179.98% and a negative net margin of 30.12%. Equities analysts expect that Intrusion will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTZ. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations.

