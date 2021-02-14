Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.30. Intuit posted earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year earnings of $8.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $8.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $10.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.67.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,839,000 after purchasing an additional 43,510 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP boosted its position in Intuit by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $28,494,000. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,634,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $413.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $376.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $414.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

