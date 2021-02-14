Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Raised by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 107.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,846 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 64,090 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises 2.9% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $47,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Intuit by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTU opened at $413.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $376.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.98. The firm has a market cap of $108.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $414.47.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $76,923.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.67.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

