Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Holdings Boosted by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,858,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,156,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,622 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,223,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,000,871,000 after acquiring an additional 59,918 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $719,699,000 after acquiring an additional 333,534 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $371,416,000 after acquiring an additional 11,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 481,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,849,000 after purchasing an additional 100,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $807.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $785.08 and its 200-day moving average is $736.68. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $826.81. The company has a market cap of $94.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.01, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $736.75.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total value of $8,398,782.80. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $393,084.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,530 shares of company stock worth $26,191,080. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

