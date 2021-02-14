Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the January 14th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGJ traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $83.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,509. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $84.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.16.

