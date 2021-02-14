Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is D. Scott Neal Inc.’s Largest Position

D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,014 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 26.3% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $53,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $336.45 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $336.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $319.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.25.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

