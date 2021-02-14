Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Short Interest Up 76.5% in January

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 76.5% from the January 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.20. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $33.45.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.