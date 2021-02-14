Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,773 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKLN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 220.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000.

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $22.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average is $21.99.

