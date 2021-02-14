Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,638 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 3.5% of RDA Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,629,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,740,000 after acquiring an additional 865,262 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,289,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,365,000 after acquiring an additional 709,395 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 681,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,879,000 after acquiring an additional 113,520 shares during the period. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 467,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,681,000 after acquiring an additional 284,146 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,676,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,580. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $135.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.37.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

