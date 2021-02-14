InvestDigital (IDT) Price Hits $0.0030 on Exchanges

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. InvestDigital has a total market capitalization of $229,524.68 and approximately $131,014.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InvestDigital token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, InvestDigital has traded 89.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get InvestDigital alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00070235 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $485.85 or 0.01011404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006785 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00053228 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004641 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.76 or 0.05378725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00025069 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00018209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

InvestDigital Token Profile

InvestDigital is a token. InvestDigital’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,234,032 tokens. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

Buying and Selling InvestDigital

InvestDigital can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestDigital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InvestDigital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InvestDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InvestDigital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.