Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Holdings Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,255,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,474 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 6.37% of Invitae worth $470,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Invitae in the 3rd quarter worth $3,602,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Invitae in the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invitae by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,097,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,573,000 after acquiring an additional 361,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Invitae from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.66.

In other Invitae news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $118,728.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $230,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 726,649 shares of company stock worth $35,963,709. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $51.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.98. Invitae Co. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $61.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.11.

Invitae Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

