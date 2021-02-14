IONChain Market Cap Reaches $313,394.05 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last week, IONChain has traded up 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. One IONChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. IONChain has a market cap of $313,394.05 and approximately $4,639.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00064997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $431.47 or 0.00918862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006588 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00049678 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,305.65 or 0.04910096 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00023990 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00017193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000172 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain (CRYPTO:IONC) is a token. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

