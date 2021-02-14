IOST (IOST) Market Cap Hits $446.77 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 21.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. IOST has a market capitalization of $446.77 million and approximately $383.18 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IOST has traded up 48.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00065324 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $423.70 or 0.00905946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006593 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00049205 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,296.57 or 0.04910473 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00023835 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00017172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000170 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 tokens. The official website for IOST is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

