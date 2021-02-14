IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Position Increased by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 69.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,651 shares during the period. IPG Photonics comprises approximately 1.7% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.55% of IPG Photonics worth $65,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 89.9% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 88.8% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IPGP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James downgraded IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.45.

IPGP stock opened at $252.89 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $98.04 and a twelve month high of $262.55. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 128.37 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.24. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 6,360 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $1,339,924.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,104,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total transaction of $3,503,808.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,723,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,984 shares of company stock worth $22,713,396. 34.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

