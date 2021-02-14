IQeon (IQN) Price Reaches $2.69

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. IQeon has a total market cap of $14.78 million and $318,735.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IQeon coin can now be bought for about $2.69 or 0.00005568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IQeon has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IQeon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00067871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $467.17 or 0.00966624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006497 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00051170 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,492.09 or 0.05156445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00024883 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00018107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About IQeon

IQeon is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

IQeon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IQeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.