IQeon Price Tops $2.64 on Top Exchanges (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 14th. IQeon has a market cap of $14.53 million and approximately $289,937.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQeon coin can currently be bought for $2.64 or 0.00005666 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IQeon has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00065849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $435.71 or 0.00933483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00049111 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,322.53 or 0.04975874 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00023830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00016986 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000169 BTC.

IQeon Coin Profile

IQN is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

