iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Short Interest Down 38.2% in January

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,520,000 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the January 14th total of 10,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 23.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. iRobot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $68,710.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,920.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Stacy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,084,091 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in iRobot during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,585,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRBT traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.40. 1,194,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,619. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.76. iRobot has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $197.40. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that iRobot will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

