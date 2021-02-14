Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,376 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.08% of Iron Mountain worth $7,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 27.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,509,000 after purchasing an additional 83,777 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 72.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 66.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 26,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $33.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.11, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $41.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.88.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $1,221,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

