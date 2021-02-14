IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Short Interest Update

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a decrease of 33.1% from the January 14th total of 114,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 72,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 256,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,801,000. 16.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IRS opened at $4.42 on Friday. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

