iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. owned about 0.13% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,978,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,103,000 after acquiring an additional 445,041 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,812,000. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,292,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,413,000 after acquiring an additional 320,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,078,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEF opened at $117.79 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.94 and a one year high of $123.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.78.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.