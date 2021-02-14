iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,262,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,746 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 4.6% of Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Haverford Trust Co. owned about 0.45% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $326,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,029,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,105,000 after buying an additional 3,414,766 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,809,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,735,000 after purchasing an additional 333,971 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 11,374,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948,800 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,161,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,330,000 after purchasing an additional 416,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,360,000.

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $69.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.83. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $69.48.

