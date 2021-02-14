iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,247 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.6% of Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $116,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $394.18 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $394.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $379.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

