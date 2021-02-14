iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $394.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.47. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $394.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

